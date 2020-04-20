Death toll in Canada's worst mass shooting could rise, warn police in N.S. Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 days ago )

RCMP say at least 17 people, including one of their veteran officers, have been killed in a mass shooting incident in Nova Scotia, making it the worst mass shooting in Canadian history. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: TomoNews US - Published 2 days ago At least 17 dead in worst recent mass shooting in Canada 01:20 HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA — A man disguised as a police officer killed at least 17 people across Nova Scotia this weekend in one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history, Canada's National Post reports. Canadian police said the suspect set fires and shot at people while dressed as a Royal... You Might Like

Tweets about this