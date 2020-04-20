Death toll in Canada's worst mass shooting could rise, warn police in N.S.
Monday, 20 April 2020 () RCMP say at least 17 people, including one of their veteran officers, have been killed in a mass shooting incident in Nova Scotia, making it the worst mass shooting in Canadian history.
HALIFAX, NOVA SCOTIA — A man disguised as a police officer killed at least 17 people across Nova Scotia this weekend in one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history, Canada's National Post reports.
Canadian police said the suspect set fires and shot at people while dressed as a Royal...