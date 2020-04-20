Prince Harry and Meghan say they won't co-operate with U.K. tabloids Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have announced they will no longer co-operate with several British tabloid newspapers because of what they call "distorted, false or invasive" stories. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this