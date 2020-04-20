Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > AP Was There: Deepwater Horizon oil platform explosion

AP Was There: Deepwater Horizon oil platform explosion

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — EDITOR’S NOTE: On April 20, 2010, a well blew wild under a BP oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico. Eleven workers were missing that day, and would later be declared dead. The blast touched off the nation’s worst offshore oil spill. Millions of gallons of crude oil spewed into the […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.