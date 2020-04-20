Australia Moves to Force Google and Facebook to Compensate Media Outlets

MELBOURNE, Australia — The Australian government said Monday that Google and Facebook would have to pay media outlets for news content in the country, part of an emerging global effort to rescue local publishers by moving to compel tech giants to share their advertising revenue. The decision to mandate compensation for news articles displayed on […] 👓 View full article



Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published 9 hours ago Australian government: Google and Facebook will pay for news 01:20 Global digital platforms Google and Facebook will be forced to pay for news content in Australia, the government said on Monday, as the coronavirus pandemic causes a collapse in advertising revenue. Treasurer Josh Frydenberg said the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) would release...