Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > UK coronavirus deaths rise by 449 to 16,509

UK coronavirus deaths rise by 449 to 16,509

Reuters Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
A total of 16,509 people who tested positive for coronavirus have died in hospitals in Britain, an increase of 449 in 24 hours, the health ministry said on Monday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: UK admits PPE shortage amid coronavirus criticism

UK admits PPE shortage amid coronavirus criticism 02:32

 Gov't faces mounting criticism for shortage of protective equipment amid a number of deaths of healthcare workers.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

dhruv_sharma888

😊Delightful Dhruv😊 RT @shubh_ind: #CoronaVirus: Total number of cases rise to 2,081 in Delhi. 431 patients recovered and 47 deaths so far. https://t.co/R73WBV… 21 seconds ago

shubh_ind

SS #CoronaVirus: Total number of cases rise to 2,081 in Delhi. 431 patients recovered and 47 deaths so far. https://t.co/R73WBVAm9O 1 minute ago

dhruv_sharma888

😊Delightful Dhruv😊 RT @NBTDilli: #CoronaVirus: Total number of cases rise to 2,081 in Delhi. 431 patients recovered and 47 deaths so far. Reports @RahulAnandN… 2 minutes ago

karatbarsrevie1

karatbarsreviews GOLDHEART opens hearts More than 750,000 coronavirus cases in 177 nations have shaken the world to its core. While… https://t.co/dK0EyTp7TB 2 minutes ago

NBTDilli

NBT Dilli #CoronaVirus: Total number of cases rise to 2,081 in Delhi. 431 patients recovered and 47 deaths so far. Reports… https://t.co/39AiS8UIwI 3 minutes ago

frankworthing18

Frank @rastputin2 @gpowell1066 @Pablo_1791 @EWErickson Agree we need to open up wherever we can, but it's hard to oversta… https://t.co/ckg0W1LWZ2 6 minutes ago

Custodela

Maxxx Headroom🕊 🦖🌿 Thought it was slowing down !?!? Oh right fake news by the HW home channel https://t.co/VH5SlEaZHr 6 minutes ago

ILoveGlosUK

I ♥ Gloucestershire Covid-19 deaths in Gloucestershire rise to 136 in past 24 hours Six more people in the county have died from Covid-… https://t.co/QwV5Fgj8tY 6 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.