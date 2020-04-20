'Nova Scotia Strong': Canadians show love for province after one of the worst killing sprees in the country

A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, on Sunday. According to Reuters, authorities say 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a 12-hour rampage. The man shot people in several locations across the province and they were still...
