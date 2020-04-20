'Nova Scotia Strong': Canadians show love for province after one of the worst killing sprees in the country

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 5 hours ago )

Canadians are showing love and support for Nova Scotia on Monday after at least 18 people were killed over the weekend in one of the country's worst killing sprees on record. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Wochit News - Published 22 hours ago Nova Scotia Suffers Mass Shooting 00:36 A gunman in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia killed more than 10 people, including at least one police officer, on Sunday. According to Reuters, authorities say 51-year-old Gabriel Wortman went on a 12-hour rampage. The man shot people in several locations across the province and they were still...