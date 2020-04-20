16 Killed in Mass Shooting, Deadliest In Canadian History Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Watch VideoSixteen people, including a police officer, were shot and killed in Nova Scotia over the weekend in the deadliest shooting in Canadian history. The 51-year-old gunman, who was disguised in a police uniform, was also pronounced dead at the scene.



Credit: Reuters - 3D Animations (Next Me - Published 9 hours ago At least 17 killed in worst mass shooting in recent Canadian history 00:53 A man disguised as a police officer killed at least 17 people across Nova Scotia this weekend in one of the deadliest mass shootings in Canadian history.

