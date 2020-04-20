Nova Scotia identifies 46 new cases of COVID-19, new single-day high

Monday, 20 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

Nova Scotia is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 Monday, bringing the province's total to 721. 👓 View full article



0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published 6 days ago Need 2 Know: Trump Promises More Tests, Nova Scotia Rampage 10:35 These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Monday, April 20, 2020.