Wildlife photographer Peter Beard found dead near his home

Seattle Times Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
NEW YORK (AP) — Artist, adventurer and celebrated wildlife photographer Peter Beard was found dead in woods near his cliff-side home at the tip of Long Island nearly a month after his family reported him missing. He was 82. “He died where he lived: in nature,” his family said in a statement posted on Beard’s […]
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Famed Photographer Found Dead In Montauk

Famed Photographer Found Dead In Montauk 00:32

 Peter Beard's remains were found Sunday in a wooded area of Camp Hero State Park.

