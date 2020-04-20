US crude oil futures crashes below $5 per barrel as demand plunges
Monday, 20 April 2020 () Energy traders bailed out of the expiring May US oil futures contract in a frenzy on Monday (April 20, 2020) as the contract dropped by more than 70% to less than $5 a barrel and opening the widest gap ever between it and the next contract with storage rapidly filling.
Oil Prices Plummet to Minus $37 a Barrel U.S. crude prices reached their lowest level on record, with West Texas Intermediate crude dropping to minus $37.63 a barrel. Oil’s May contract, known as its front month, has been hit the hardest with deliveries set to take place while the country is on...
