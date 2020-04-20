Wildlife photographer Peter Beard dead at 82

Peter Beard, the influential photographer renowned for his wildlife shots, was found dead after going missing several weeks ago. He was 82 years old. "We are all heartbroken…

You Might Like

Tweets about this Tony McLean ™️ Wildlife photographer Peter Beard found dead near his home - ABC News via @ABC - https://t.co/mVCV8JmdlP 33 seconds ago JJ Peter Beard, Wildlife Photographer on the Wild Side, Dies at 82 - The New York Times https://t.co/3yJ96ecDoe 2 minutes ago todd kepcke RT @TheBigCatPeople: Peter Beard, Wildlife Photographer on the Wild Side, Dies at 82 https://t.co/q8fGmol0M7 9 minutes ago WWRD Peter Beard, Wildlife Photographer on the Wild Side, Dies at 82: Called “the last of the adventurers,” Mr. Beard ph… https://t.co/JSRGpAw1OS 10 minutes ago 🌭 RT @artnews: Peter Beard, a renowned wildlife photographer who also had an illustrious career as a New York socialite, has died at 82 https… 16 minutes ago Matthew Nicholls Renowned photographer Peter Beard found dead - https://t.co/A2Lr5yLLtx 19 minutes ago Matthew P Nicholls Renowned photographer Peter Beard found dead - https://t.co/SeMnAvqg42 19 minutes ago Matthew Nicholls Renowned photographer Peter Beard found dead - https://t.co/1vm4cuiuuQ 19 minutes ago