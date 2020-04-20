Global  

US Stock Market Dips As America’s Oil Prices Tumble Into Negative

Eurasia Review Monday, 20 April 2020 ()
Plummeting oil futures dragged US markets down as stocks closed at a dip on Monday, with the Dow, S&P and Nasdaq all finishing at a loss.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average closed down 550 points on Monday, a drop of 2.3 percent, while the S&P 500 declined 1.6 percent. The Nasdaq lost 0.8 percent as of the close. Heralding the...
