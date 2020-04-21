Global  

Settling Scores: Malcolm Turnbull’s Smaller Picture – OpEd

Eurasia Review Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Memoirs can be unreliable artefacts.  They feature fiercely subjective views, reflections tempered, or hardened, by the passage of time.  They tend to be of lives edited, errors justified, triumphs amplified.  Malcolm Turnbull, yet another Australian prime minister butchered by the ranks of his own party, has not set out to be...
