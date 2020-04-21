Covid 19 coronavirus: US President Donald Trump shuts US border Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

US President Donald Trump has announced the suspension of immigration amid the COVID-19 crisis.Taking to Twitter, he said he will be "signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States". In light... US President Donald Trump has announced the suspension of immigration amid the COVID-19 crisis.Taking to Twitter, he said he will be "signing an Executive Order to temporarily suspend immigration into the United States". In light... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend You Might Like

Tweets about this ofresia lee RT @seattletimes: BREAKING: President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration into the U.S., d… 4 minutes ago Bunyan RT @9NewsAUS: JUST IN: US President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order to "temporarily suspend immigration" into the United… 7 minutes ago A NAXIM RT @ChinaDaily: US President Donald Trump tweets he is "signing an executive order to temporarily suspend immigration" into the US because… 8 minutes ago smelc 🖤 RT @NC5: BREAKING: President Donald Trump announced late Monday that he plans to sign an executive order to ban immigration into the US ami… 20 minutes ago catvana RT @detroitnews: Michigan residents favor Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's handling of the coronavirus over that of President Donald Trump, accordin… 21 minutes ago Todd Faulkner RT @WPSDLocal6: BREAKING: President Donald Trump says he will sign an executive order temporarily suspending immigration into the United St… 30 minutes ago Alex Bender RT @WCPO: President Donald Trump announced late Monday that he plans to sign an executive order to ban immigration into the US amid the spr… 31 minutes ago Big James RT @NBC26: President Donald Trump announced late Monday that he plans to sign an executive order to ban immigration into the US amid the sp… 31 minutes ago