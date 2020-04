North Korea: Kim Jong-un in 'fragile' condition after surgery, US media report Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

The South Korean government says it is investigating reports that North Korea's Kim Jong-un is in a "fragile" condition after undergoing an unspecified surgical operation. 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: Reuters Studio - Published -569 seconds ago Kim Jong Un under treatment after surgery: report 01:30 According to a South Korean media report, Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, amid speculation over his health after his absence from a key anniversary event last week. Gloria Tso reports. You Might Like

Tweets about this