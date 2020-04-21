Coronavirus cases in Ecuador top 10,000, doubling about once a week

Global  

Reuters India Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Ecuador reported over 10,000 cases of coronavirus on Monday, the fourth-highest tally in Latin America, as the disease ravages the economy of the oil-producing country.
