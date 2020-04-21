Global  

U.S. Supreme Court requires unanimous jury verdicts for serious crimes

Reuters India Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the constitutional guarantee of trial by jury requires a unanimous verdict for serious crimes, siding with a Louisiana man convicted of murder and paving the way for potentially hundreds of defendants found guilty by divided juries to receive new trials.
