The U.S. Supreme Court ruled on Monday that the constitutional guarantee of trial by jury requires a unanimous verdict for serious crimes, siding with a Louisiana man convicted of murder and paving the way for potentially hundreds of defendants found guilty by divided juries to receive new trials.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Frank Benson RT @conradjwilson: BREAKING: In a 6-3 ruling, the US Supreme Court says the US Constitution requires unanimous jury verdicts in state crimi… 10 minutes ago Kateřina Radová RT @GregStohr: BREAKING: Supreme Court rules that the Constitution requires jurors to be unanimous before criminal defendants can be convic… 43 minutes ago Valerie Landfair, Ph.D. Supreme Court ruled that the Sixth Amendment’s right to trial by jury requires a unanimous jury verdict to convict… https://t.co/4jrfpO8T2P 45 minutes ago maya ! RT @ethelmwedzii: In a historic ruling today, SCOTUS declared that the Sixth Amendment requires conviction by a unanimous jury. Calvin Dunc… 56 minutes ago Jim E U.S. Supreme Court requires unanimous jury verdicts for serious crimes https://t.co/uuPHoE0e8J 59 minutes ago IndiaNews U.S. Supreme Court requires unanimous jury verdicts for serious crimes https://t.co/MmDtXS2tqt :Auto pickup by wikyou 1 hour ago HiddenInPlainSight RT @eji_org: Today, the Supreme Court ruled that a trial by jury requires a unanimous jury verdict to convict a defendant of a serious offe… 1 hour ago Tyko Kihlstedt U.S. Supreme Court requires unanimous jury verdicts for serious crimes https://t.co/epwRs5dsTv 2 hours ago