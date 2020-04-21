Global  

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un in grave danger after surgery, says report

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 April 2020
*Seoul:* The US is looking into intelligence that North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is "in grave danger after a surgery", a media report said on Tuesday.

The Seoul-based Yonhap News Agency quoted a CNN report which cited an unidentified "US official with direct knowledge" as saying, but offered no further details.

The report...
 A report from CNN Monday said the United States was monitoring intelligence that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, was in grave danger after a surgery, according to a US official with direct knowledge.

