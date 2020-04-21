World to celebrate Digital Earth Day 2020 on April 22 amid coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic

Global  

Zee News Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
World Earth Day is celebrated globally to draw everyone's attention towards the blue planet's wellbeing and thank mother earth for giving environmental protection to mankind. World Earth Day 2020 which is marked on April 22 every year will be observed amidst the coronavirus pandemic. 
Credit: AmazeLab - Published
News video: NASA Shares Awesome Downloadable Posters for Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary

NASA Shares Awesome Downloadable Posters for Earth Day’s 50th Anniversary 00:58

 Earth Day was launched on April 22nd, 1970 to raise awareness about creating an environmentally sustainable future. As part of NASA celebrating its 50th anniversary, they've released these incredible, free downloadable posters.

