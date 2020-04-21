Global  

US oil prices turn positive, another bloodbath expected Tuesday

Mid-Day Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Oil is doing something that is even making Market veterans shake their heads in wonder. After shedding more than 300 per cent or $56 a barrel in one single day on Monday, the West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude for May delivery gained some ground early on Tuesday, recovering 103 per cent to come back in the positive zone at $1.35...
