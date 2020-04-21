Global  

Germany eases coronavirus restrictions as small businesses open

Al Jazeera Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
As daily death toll drops, some shops and schools reopen. But some German states want tightened curbs.
 As daily death toll drops some shops and schools reopen. But some German states want tightened curbs.

