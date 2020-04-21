WHO cautions against rush to ease coronavirus restrictions, warns of resurgence
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () The World Health Organization said Tuesday that rushing to ease coronavirus restrictions will likely lead to a resurgence of the illness, a warning that comes as governments start rolling out plans to get their economies up and running again.
