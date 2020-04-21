Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > WHO cautions against rush to ease coronavirus restrictions, warns of resurgence

WHO cautions against rush to ease coronavirus restrictions, warns of resurgence

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The World Health Organization said Tuesday that rushing to ease coronavirus restrictions will likely lead to a resurgence of the illness, a warning that comes as governments start rolling out plans to get their economies up and running again.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published
News video: WHO warns rush to ease virus rules could cause resurgence

WHO warns rush to ease virus rules could cause resurgence 01:04

 The World Health Organisation (WHO) has said rushing to ease coronavirus restrictions will likely lead to a resurgence of the illness. The warning comes as governments across the world start rolling out plans to get their economies up and running again. Dr Takeshi Kasai, the WHO regional director for...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Armondoyou2

Apoplectic Avocado Armond ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @AZGrassHopper: No, not the coronavirus, The F!cing Chinese!! Get it right @wto !! WHO warns to prepare for 'new way of living' due to c… 4 days ago

mgallagher465

Michael Gallagher RT @AMCE001: WHO warns to prepare for 'new way of living' due to coronavirus https://t.co/cWNLBPbIDW 5 days ago

MrJohn94886436

Mr John RT @RayJPolitics2: https://t.co/4rejjs9DS2 I would be ASHAMED to show my face in public if I were Tedros Adhanom. This man knew that China… 6 days ago

RealMikeNapa

KRMN NEWS 9 🇺🇸 WHO warns to prepare for 'new way of living' due to coronavirus - Fox News https://t.co/Dt5puKK4li 6 days ago

TheUSAposts

The USA Posts WHO warns to prepare for 'new way of living' due to coronavirus - Fox News https://t.co/kR5AfRUYjB 6 days ago

arlrustia

Arles Rustia WHO warns to prepare for 'new way of living' due to coronavirus https://t.co/91NCL7qvpB #FoxNews WHO is a Taxpayer… https://t.co/udPzsS5Wji 6 days ago