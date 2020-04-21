Global  

COVID-19 death toll in England 41% higher than early data suggested: ONS

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The true extent of the death toll in England and Wales from COVID-19 was 41% higher than the daily figures from the government indicated by April 10, according to data on Tuesday that includes deaths in the community.
