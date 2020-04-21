South Korea: Kim Jong Un handling North Korea affairs as usual Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 6 days ago )

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared to be handling state affairs as usual, South Korea’s government said Tuesday after unconfirmed rumors described him as in fragile condition after surgery. 👓 View full article

Credit: Reuters Studio - Published 6 days ago Kim Jong Un under treatment after surgery: report 01:30 According to a South Korean media report, Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, amid speculation over his health after his absence from a key anniversary event last week. Gloria Tso reports.

