South Korea: Kim Jong Un handling North Korea affairs as usual

IndiaTimes Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appeared to be handling state affairs as usual, South Korea’s government said Tuesday after unconfirmed rumors described him as in fragile condition after surgery.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Kim Jong Un under treatment after surgery: report

Kim Jong Un under treatment after surgery: report 01:30

 According to a South Korean media report, Kim Jong Un is receiving treatment after undergoing a cardiovascular procedure earlier this month, amid speculation over his health after his absence from a key anniversary event last week. Gloria Tso reports.

