Global hunger could double due to COVID-19 blow: U.N.

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The number of people facing acute food insecurity could nearly double this year to 265 million due to the economic fallout of COVID-19, the United Nations' World Food Programme (WFP) said on Tuesday.
