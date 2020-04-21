Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Photographer Peter Beard: Tributes paid to 'visionary artist'

Photographer Peter Beard: Tributes paid to 'visionary artist'

BBC News Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Mick Jagger and Nick Rhodes are among those to praise Peter Beard, who has died at the age of 82.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS 2 New York - Published
News video: Famed Photographer Found Dead In Montauk

Famed Photographer Found Dead In Montauk 00:32

 Peter Beard's remains were found Sunday in a wooded area of Camp Hero State Park.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

asadmehmood124

Çh Asad mehmood Photographer Peter Beard: Tributes paid to 'visionary artist' https://t.co/96vIcDdsLp 6 minutes ago

theluckyman

Jason S ♋🇺🇸 BBC Alert! Photographer Peter Beard: Tributes paid to 'visionary artist' https://t.co/u3IjyUWnOv #News https://t.co/lPpegE7Lqc 6 minutes ago

johnmacleod19

John MacLeod RT @RKCasting: Photographer Peter Beard: Tributes paid to 'visionary artist' https://t.co/eH1JA9HBZt 8 minutes ago

HaddocksAtDawn

Mark G Jones RT @benedictallen: So sad to hear of Peter Beard 's death. I loved his fearless energy in Africa as a photographer - and he was always so k… 11 minutes ago

caroaber

Carolyn Bongiorno BBC News - Photographer Peter Beard: Tributes paid to 'visionary artist' https://t.co/B6yW20y3KO 18 minutes ago

benedictallen

Benedict ALLEN So sad to hear of Peter Beard 's death. I loved his fearless energy in Africa as a photographer - and he was always… https://t.co/17mpbLks2n 33 minutes ago

cocoanimal1

coco Photographer Peter Beard: Tributes paid to 'visionary artist' https://t.co/eerrJNgj4P 36 minutes ago

web4ugroup

Web4ugroup Photographer Peter Beard: Tributes paid to 'visionary artist' https://t.co/CshmGXGUxR https://t.co/5rMPDiVBqN 40 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.