Queen Elizabeth sends condolences to Canada after Nova Scotia shooting
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () Queen Elizabeth on Tuesday sent her condolences to the families of those who lost their lives in the after the "appalling" mass shooting in the Canadian province of Nova Scotia.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau reveals that the death toll from shooting in Nova Scotia has risen to 18 people. He pays tribute to Constable Heidi Stevenson of the RCMP (Royal Canadian Mounted Police) who died while on duty.
