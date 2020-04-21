Global  

National Spelling Bee canceled for first time since 1945

Seattle Times Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
This year’s Scripps National Spelling Bee has been canceled after organizers concluded there is “no clear path to safely set a new date in 2020” because of the coronavirus pandemic. The decision, announced by Scripps on Tuesday morning, means kids who are in eighth grade this year will miss their final opportunity to compete in […]
