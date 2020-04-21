Happy birthday Ma'am: Queen turns 94 with low-key celebration
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () While she won’t be surrounded by family or hear the traditional gun salute in her honour this year, the Queen is still being showered with well-wishes on the occasion of her 94th birthday.
