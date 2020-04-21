Global  

Happy birthday Ma'am: Queen turns 94 with low-key celebration

CTV News Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
While she won’t be surrounded by family or hear the traditional gun salute in her honour this year, the Queen is still being showered with well-wishes on the occasion of her 94th birthday.
Credit: Wibbitz Studio - Published
News video: Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth!

Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! 00:55

 Happy Birthday, Queen Elizabeth! Elizabeth Alexandra Mary Windsor turns 94 years old today. Here are five fun facts about the Queen of the United Kingdom. 1. She has two birthdays, her actual birthday and her "official birthday," a public celebration, in June. 2. The Queen became the first British...

