Kim Jong Un Health Fears: North Korean Leader in Grave Danger?

HNGN Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Kim Jong Un Health Fears: North Korean Leader in Grave Danger?Kim did not attend the celebrations in North Korea on April 15, thus starting speculations about his health.
News video: Kim Jong Un Is Reportedly in Grave Danger Following Surgery

Kim Jong Un Is Reportedly in Grave Danger Following Surgery 01:08

 Kim Jong Un Is Reportedly in Grave Danger Following Surgery According to South Korean online newspaper Daily NK, Kim Jong Un had a cardiovascular procedure performed on April 12. He reportedly received the procedure because of "excessive smoking, obesity and overwork." According to CNN sources, the...

One_News_Page

One News Page Kim Jong Un Health Fears: North Korean Leader in Grave Danger?: https://t.co/0FGQLWlB4s #KimJongUn 4 hours ago

mountkidd

Gord Sipko RT @kinsellawarren: Kim Jong-un’s sister ‘fast becoming his alter ego’ as she becomes ever more powerful over fears for dictator’s health –… 4 hours ago

MJSMinvest

MJSM Kim Jong Un’s absence from ceremonies fuels health fears Seoul and Beijing play down reports of urgent heart surger… https://t.co/6dkspuAbS3 5 hours ago

MaryAliceBisho2

Mary Alice Bishop RT @IntelOperator: “Fears were growing for Kim Jong-un's health today after a US official said the dictator could be in 'grave danger' afte… 7 hours ago

hightide172

Pedro by the sea.🌴🌎🌴 RT @MarketSavant: BREAKING NEWS: Uh Oh! Monumental Game Changer as one of the last Dictator's Kim Jong Un is 'in grave danger after heart s… 7 hours ago

THESuper_Nana

🇺🇸Supernana RT @GrizzlyJoeShow: Kim Jong-un’s sister ‘fast becoming his alter ego’ as she becomes ever more powerful over fears for dictator’s health h… 8 hours ago

RobertVall3

Robert Vall NEE TEGEN 5G RT @Feiko999: Washington is monitoring intelligence that Kim is in a critical condition after his operation in North Korea. Fears were grow… 10 hours ago

Feiko999

#Feiko_⚖ Washington is monitoring intelligence that Kim is in a critical condition after his operation in North Korea. Fears… https://t.co/Pkrtvs6cZ2 10 hours ago

