Kim Jong Un Health Fears: North Korean Leader in Grave Danger?

Kim Jong Un Is Reportedly in Grave Danger Following Surgery According to South Korean online newspaper Daily NK, Kim Jong Un had a cardiovascular procedure performed on April 12. He reportedly received the procedure because of "excessive smoking, obesity and overwork." According to CNN sources, the...
