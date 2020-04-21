Global  

Kim Jong-Un Rumored To Be In Critical Condition Following Surgery

Newsy Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Kim Jong-Un Rumored To Be In Critical Condition Following SurgeryWatch VideoThe health of North Korean leader Kim Jong-un is in question — with some reports saying he's in critical condition following surgery. 

CNN reported Tuesday that the U.S. is monitoring the situation. U.S. officials said Kim's health concerns are real. However, one official told CNN the leader is in grave danger,...
Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Published
News video: Report: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un In 'Grave Danger' Following Surgery

Report: North Korean Leader Kim Jong Un In 'Grave Danger' Following Surgery 00:30

 A report from CNN Monday said the United States was monitoring intelligence that North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, was in grave danger after a surgery, according to a US official with direct knowledge.

