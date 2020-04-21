Italy set to ease coronavirus lockdown from May 4: Conte Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 2 hours ago )

Italy is likely to start easing its coronavirus lockdown from May 4 though the long-awaited rollback will be cautious and calculated, Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte said on Tuesday. 👓 View full article

