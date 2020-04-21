Pak PM Imran Khan to be tested for COVID-19 after a person he met tests positive

Faisal Edhi, the head of charity group Edhi Foundation who met Imran Khan last week, has tested positive for coronavirus.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Asad Malik RT @Saj_PakPassion: Right thing to do - PM Imran Khan will get tested for Covid-19 following medical advice after a recent meeting with Fai… 18 seconds ago Muhammad Rafique RT @cH_Asad_92: Faisal Edhi, head of Pakistan's largest charity group--Edhi Foundation tested #Covid positive. He had met Prime Minister Im… 2 minutes ago Sandeep RT @Frontalfire: Big Breaking: Faisal Edhi, head of Edhi foundation which is Pakistan's largest non-profit social welfare service has teste… 5 minutes ago Gomes RT @sighyush: What is this behavior, @indiatvnews? Screenshot 1: Pakistan PM Imran Khan will get tested for covid-19. Secreenshot 2 (10… 6 minutes ago Nathaniel P. Tollo RT @KazmiWajahat: Faisal Edhi has tested positive for #COVIDー19. He is the head of the Edhi Foundation which is Pakistan's largest non-prof… 8 minutes ago Paresh Desai RT @AdityaRajKaul: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan Niazi has been tested for #COVID19. Results of the test expected in about 24 hours. I… 8 minutes ago Sohrabkhan RT @faizanlakhani: Reportedly, Faisal Edhi has been tested positive for #COVID19. His recent contacts, including PM Imran Khan and his staf… 8 minutes ago Rithvik yadav Is it true? King jon un is critical? Imran khan is tested positive? Are these news true? 8 minutes ago