Pak PM Imran Khan to be tested for COVID-19 after a person he met tests positive

DNA Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Faisal Edhi, the head of charity group Edhi Foundation who met Imran Khan last week, has tested positive for coronavirus.
