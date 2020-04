Credit: Rumble Studio - Published 1 week ago Rescued meerkat rolling in the sand is just so adorable 00:18 This adorable rescued meerkat is only six months old and full of energy! She is always running around, playing, and rolling in the sand! How cute is that?! The meerkat (Suricata suricatta), also known as suricate, is the sole member of the Suricata genus, but it shares the Herpestidae family with 30...