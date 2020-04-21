Global  

Exclusive: Venezuela Socialists, opposition leaders begin secret talks amid pandemic - sources

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Allies of both Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his bitter foe, opposition leader Juan Guaido, have secretly begun exploratory talks as concerns grow about the possible impact of coronavirus, according to sources on both sides.
