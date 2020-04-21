Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Oil collapse 2020: Best way to raise oil prices is war

Oil collapse 2020: Best way to raise oil prices is war

PRAVDA Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
For the first time in history, WTI oil futures were trading at minus $40 per barrel. Experts try to analyze such a catastrophic collapse of the value of contracts. The recent decline in oil prices by as much as 300% could be explained with reasons of emotional nature, Dmitry Marinchenko, Senior Director at Fitch Ratings, Oil & Gas believes. According to him, prices for WTI futures for June-August are still trading within 20-30 dollars, and for September-December - 30-35 dollars. Accordingly, one may conclude that markets are waiting for a gradual recovery in prices, even though Brent and Urals are going to drop below $10 too, the expert believes. Investors ready to pay to get rid of oil Raiffeisenbank analyst Andrei Polishchuk believes that the sharp drop in oil prices occurred because OPEC+ countries have not cut production yet. Therefore, WTI (West Texas Intermediate) has thoroughly plummeted in price, and it is Saudi Arabia to blame. On April 20, prices of May futures for WTI crude oil became negative for the first time in history. Manufacturers pay buyers to collect oil from them. Some experts believe that for futures contract, one buys crude now, but the contract is physically executed later. Most of such contracts are never executed, and here is why:
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: CBS Dallas Digital - Published
News video: Plunging Oil Prices Does Not Mean Gas Prices Will Plunge As Well

Plunging Oil Prices Does Not Mean Gas Prices Will Plunge As Well 00:29

 The price of crude oil has plummeted into negative territory, but don't expect gas prices at the pumps to get cheaper as a result. Katie Johnston reports.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.