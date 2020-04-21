Global  

Richard Branson pleads for U.K. rescue of Virgin Atlantic

CBS News Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Branson, seeking to save airline empire, said he'd offer as collateral the private islands he owns in the Caribbean.
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: Virgin Atlantic won't survive without government help - Branson

Virgin Atlantic won't survive without government help - Branson 01:13

 Virgin Atlantic won't survive unless it gets government aid, says founder Richard Branson. Julian Satterthwaite reports.

DGVI1X1 @richardbranson Richard Branson the billionaire who has a private island & an offshore tax avoidance account pleads… https://t.co/HtXuzkiwT9 1 day ago

