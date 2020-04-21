South Korea responds over rumours Kim Jong Un is 'in grave danger' after undergoing surgery
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () South Korean officials have reported no unusual activity in North Korea following unconfirmed media reports that leader Kim Jong Un was in fragile health after surgery.It came after claims North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's health...
Kim Jong Un Is Reportedly in Grave Danger Following Surgery According to South Korean online newspaper Daily NK, Kim Jong Un had a cardiovascular procedure performed on April 12. He reportedly received the procedure because of "excessive smoking, obesity and overwork." According to CNN sources, the...
