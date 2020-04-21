Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > WHO Says COVID-19 'Likely' Came From Animals, Not Lab

WHO Says COVID-19 'Likely' Came From Animals, Not Lab

Newsy Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
WHO Says COVID-19 'Likely' Came From Animals, Not LabWatch VideoThe World Health Organization said Tuesday COVID-19 "likely" began with animal hosts — adding there's no evidence of it being a laboratory creation.
Reuters reported that a WHO spokesperson told journalists: “All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Wochit Business - Published
News video: WHO Says Coronavirus Likely Originated From Animals

WHO Says Coronavirus Likely Originated From Animals 00:32

 The World Health Organization (WHO) said evidence suggests COVID-19 originated in animals in China. According to Reuters, they said the virus was not manipulated or produced in a laboratory. President Donald Trump said the government was investigating if the coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab....

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.