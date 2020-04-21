WHO Says COVID-19 'Likely' Came From Animals, Not Lab Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 8 hours ago )

Watch VideoThe World Health Organization said Tuesday COVID-19 "likely" began with animal hosts — adding there's no evidence of it being a laboratory creation.

Reuters reported that a WHO spokesperson told journalists: “All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed... Watch VideoThe World Health Organization said Tuesday COVID-19 "likely" began with animal hosts — adding there's no evidence of it being a laboratory creation.Reuters reported that a WHO spokesperson told journalists: “All available evidence suggests the virus has an animal origin and is not manipulated or constructed 👓 View full article

Credit: Wochit Business - Published 10 hours ago WHO Says Coronavirus Likely Originated From Animals 00:32 The World Health Organization (WHO) said evidence suggests COVID-19 originated in animals in China. According to Reuters, they said the virus was not manipulated or produced in a laboratory. President Donald Trump said the government was investigating if the coronavirus was created in a Chinese lab.

