Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Victims of Nova Scotia rampage to be mourned at virtual vigil

Victims of Nova Scotia rampage to be mourned at virtual vigil

CTV News Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
People from across Canada and beyond are expected to tune in to an online vigil Friday night honouring the victims of the Nova Scotia shooting rampage
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Cheddar Inc. - Published
News video: Need 2 Know: Trump Promises More Tests, Nova Scotia Rampage

Need 2 Know: Trump Promises More Tests, Nova Scotia Rampage 10:35

 These are the headlines you Need 2 Know for Monday, April 20, 2020.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Nix_Desmarais

Mad NiX RT @Its_Pennywise_: 🚨 out of character 🚨 Not a lot of action happens in the province of Nova Scotia that I live in but today we had a shoo… 6 seconds ago

FinMar17

Marlene Finlay Pauly RT @ctvottawa: NEW: Nova Scotia RCMP have confirmed an additional four victims of the weekend killing spree, bringing the total death toll… 8 seconds ago

mySocial411

#MySocial411 #Social411 RT @CTVVancouver: A three-hour vigil called ‘Nova Scotia Remembers’ is scheduled to be livestreamed for free on Facebook and YouTube on Fri… 21 seconds ago

Jennie_mda

ForTheLoveOfHockey🏒 RT @mini_bubbly: Total victims now at 22 for Nova Scotia mass shooting. 💔😪 https://t.co/MFVDk5xaDS 47 seconds ago

AmberDevlin01

Amber Devlin Ⓥ 🇨🇦 RT @SimonDingleyCBC: The RCMP say there are now 22 victims in the Nova Scotia massacre. They confirm the gunman was wearing an authentic RC… 1 minute ago

nstdenis

Natalie St-Denis🇨🇦 Victims of Nova Scotia rampage to be mourned at virtual vigil https://t.co/K6OdFenFjI 2 minutes ago

SimonDingleyCBC

Simon [email protected] The RCMP say there are now 22 victims in the Nova Scotia massacre. They confirm the gunman was wearing an authentic… https://t.co/ZqXxqREvcb 2 minutes ago

WilliamSALee69

William (Bill) Lee Nova Scotia RCMP now say that 22 victims have died in the weekend killing spree. The shooter's death brings the tot… https://t.co/KFlRskAQQl 2 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.