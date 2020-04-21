People from across Canada and beyond are expected to tune in to an online vigil Friday night honouring the victims of the Nova Scotia shooting rampage

Tweets about this Mad NiX RT @Its_Pennywise_: 🚨 out of character 🚨 Not a lot of action happens in the province of Nova Scotia that I live in but today we had a shoo… 6 seconds ago Marlene Finlay Pauly RT @ctvottawa: NEW: Nova Scotia RCMP have confirmed an additional four victims of the weekend killing spree, bringing the total death toll… 8 seconds ago #MySocial411 #Social411 RT @CTVVancouver: A three-hour vigil called ‘Nova Scotia Remembers’ is scheduled to be livestreamed for free on Facebook and YouTube on Fri… 21 seconds ago ForTheLoveOfHockey🏒 RT @mini_bubbly: Total victims now at 22 for Nova Scotia mass shooting. 💔😪 https://t.co/MFVDk5xaDS 47 seconds ago Amber Devlin Ⓥ 🇨🇦 RT @SimonDingleyCBC: The RCMP say there are now 22 victims in the Nova Scotia massacre. They confirm the gunman was wearing an authentic RC… 1 minute ago Natalie St-Denis🇨🇦 Victims of Nova Scotia rampage to be mourned at virtual vigil https://t.co/K6OdFenFjI 2 minutes ago Simon [email protected] The RCMP say there are now 22 victims in the Nova Scotia massacre. They confirm the gunman was wearing an authentic… https://t.co/ZqXxqREvcb 2 minutes ago William (Bill) Lee Nova Scotia RCMP now say that 22 victims have died in the weekend killing spree. The shooter's death brings the tot… https://t.co/KFlRskAQQl 2 minutes ago