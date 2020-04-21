Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Italian mafia cements power through charity amid coronavirus crisis while trafficking drugs despite lockdown measures

Italian mafia cements power through charity amid coronavirus crisis while trafficking drugs despite lockdown measures

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
The Italian mafia is reportedly taking advantage of the coronavirus public health crisis to cement its power in the country and elsewhere in Europe, using its capital to relieve small businesses and buy groceries for the needy, all while continuing to traffic drugs under lockdown measures.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Published
News video: Germany eases virus restrictions as small businesses open

Germany eases virus restrictions as small businesses open 02:12

 As daily death toll drops some shops and schools reopen. But some German states want tightened curbs.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ErnstNordholt

Ernst Nordholt Italian mafia cements power through charity amid coronavirus crisis while trafficking drugs desp - https://t.co/LRNXpXUOX7 #GoogleAlerts 12 hours ago

redsand2

Simon Kim Italian mafia cements power through charity amid coronavirus crisis while trafficking drugs despite lockdown measur… https://t.co/5Aa5ILnIiI 23 hours ago

susan_z_kat

Susan Z Kat ⭐️⭐️⭐️ Text TRUMP TO 88022 RT @JoinPatriotify: Italian mafia cements power through charity amid coronavirus crisis while trafficking drugs despite lockdown measures |… 1 day ago

TheRealChetDay

CHET DAY Italian mafia cements power through charity amid coronavirus crisis while trafficking drugs despite lockdown measur… https://t.co/36tJoaAOyJ 1 day ago

Sicula76

L.A. McMaster Italian mafia cements power through charity amid coronavirus crisis while trafficking drugs despite lockdown measur… https://t.co/Dia9bXsQV8 1 day ago

boolander01

Aggie🇺🇸 Italian mafia cements power through charity amid coronavirus crisis while trafficking drugs despite lockdown measur… https://t.co/EUK73MJXoX 1 day ago

MarkCarterMAGA

✝️🇺🇸✝️Mark Carter✝️🇺🇸✝️ Italian mafia cements power through charity amid coronavirus crisis while trafficking drugs despite lockdown measur… https://t.co/5M7g1Xu01w 1 day ago

ApkaKhidmatgaar

Khidmatgaar #NewsUpdate "Italian mafia cements power through charity amid coronavirus crisis while trafficking drugs despite lo… https://t.co/huNTwrSWwr 1 day ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.