Buhari asks Nigeria's chief judge to free prisoners because of coronavirus

Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 hour ago )

Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the chief judge to free prison inmates who have been awaiting trial for six years or more to ease overcrowding as the novel coronavirus spreads, a spokesman said on Tuesday. 👓 View full article



