Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Buhari asks Nigeria's chief judge to free prisoners because of coronavirus

Buhari asks Nigeria's chief judge to free prisoners because of coronavirus

Reuters Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the chief judge to free prison inmates who have been awaiting trial for six years or more to ease overcrowding as the novel coronavirus spreads, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: TomoNews US - Published
News video: Iranian Instagram star is battling COVID-19 while serving time

Iranian Instagram star is battling COVID-19 while serving time 02:10

 TEHRAN — Fatemeh Khishvand, known as Sahar Tabar on Instagram, went viral a few years ago for her extremely photoshopped images. Now it appears she is battling coronavirus in prison. Khishvand made headlines a few years ago after her overly photoshopped photos that made her look like a zombie...

You Might Like


Tweets about this

NdunguWainaina

Ndung'u Wainaina RT @ReutersAfrica: Buhari asks Nigeria's chief judge to free prisoners because of coronavirus https://t.co/GTYcE3oF9n 2 minutes ago

Eletiofe

Iroyin Elétíọfe Buhari asks Nigeria's chief judge to free prisoners because of coronavirus https://t.co/CtG22MDu2p 9 minutes ago

VusiSambo

Vusi Sambo Buhari asks Nigeria's chief judge to free prisoners because of coronavirus - Reuters https://t.co/IvhkKkz7wP 14 minutes ago

ReutersAfrica

Reuters Africa Buhari asks Nigeria's chief judge to free prisoners because of coronavirus https://t.co/GTYcE3oF9n 15 minutes ago

NewsAboutLife

The Daily Voice Buhari asks Nigeria’s chief judge to free prisoners because of coronavirus https://t.co/NrFWr9zHfZ #news 39 minutes ago

Dr_R_D

Dr Ruth Delaforce Buhari asks Nigeria's chief judge to free prisoners because of coronavirus (who have been in prison waiting for mor… https://t.co/hju7MMbBs7 1 hour ago

dev_discourse

Devdiscourse Buhari asks Nigeria's chief judge to free prisoners because of coronavirus https://t.co/iinc56WqBt 1 hour ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.