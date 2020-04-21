Buhari asks Nigeria's chief judge to free prisoners because of coronavirus
Tuesday, 21 April 2020 () Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari has asked the chief judge to free prison inmates who have been awaiting trial for six years or more to ease overcrowding as the novel coronavirus spreads, a spokesman said on Tuesday.
TEHRAN — Fatemeh Khishvand, known as Sahar Tabar on Instagram, went viral a few years ago for her extremely photoshopped images. Now it appears she is battling coronavirus in prison.
Khishvand made headlines a few years ago after her overly photoshopped photos that made her look like a zombie...