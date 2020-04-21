Some 135 million people globally lived on the edge of starvation last year. The World Food Programme fears the effects of the virus could balloon that number to a staggering 265 million this year.

You Might Like

Tweets about this Denja New story on NPR: Already A 'Perfect Storm,' World's Food Crises May Double As Coronavirus Spreads https://t.co/cgnxi5t4wL 11 minutes ago daniel smith https://t.co/kjizRhpkTZ This, our food supplies, failing, are what terrify me. We know this can fail pretty damned… https://t.co/K2LbV675pX 18 minutes ago Roberto Pliego R Already A 'Perfect Storm,' World's Food Crises May Double As Coronavirus Spreads https://t.co/ZTeFZxEUXZ 19 minutes ago 「Martin #Coppedè Monges 」 New story on NPR: Already A 'Perfect Storm,' World's Food Crises May Double As Coronavirus Spreads https://t.co/8ZnnwR9pLq 21 minutes ago Oscar Zhang New story on NPR: Already A 'Perfect Storm,' World's Food Crises May Double As Coronavirus Spreads https://t.co/ofEO49XTeh 23 minutes ago János Medenica New story on NPR: Already A 'Perfect Storm,' World's Food Crises May Double As Coronavirus Spreads https://t.co/29wnbVb5I6 34 minutes ago Apria Brown New story on NPR: Already A 'Perfect Storm,' World's Food Crises May Double As Coronavirus Spreads https://t.co/TTFr1AogLJ 34 minutes ago NPR World Already A 'Perfect Storm,' World's Food Crises May Double As Coronavirus Spreads https://t.co/zO58qwh44u 38 minutes ago