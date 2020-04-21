Is North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un Ailing?

Sherry Speciale 🙏🏻✝️🇺🇸🇮🇹 RT @cajun4trump: With North Korean leader Kim Jong Un reportedly in serious condition after surgery, questions are swirling over who would… 35 seconds ago
paulstar RT @B52Malmet: Anyone see Kim Jong Un today? I’ll wait. So will Donnie. He’ll have to cling to his old love letters from the North Korean d… 44 seconds ago
Rob 🇺🇸🇮🇹 RT @Sabrina67408695: BREAKING: North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un In ‘Grave Danger’ After Surgery, Report Says
https://t.co/n0b0wMCQbZ 52 seconds ago
Julie.TrumpsGirl 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸 RT @0Ludicris5: BREAKING! North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un In 'Grave Danger'
“It’s being reported that Kim Jong Un underwent heart surger… 1 minute ago
Christine Taylor RT @darkfarces: Kim Jong Un has gone missing. Where is the North Korean dictator?
Keen to help, I have checked my shed and down behind the… 3 minutes ago
Foreign Confidential #SouthKorea says #NorthKorea’s Kim Jong Un, 36, appears to be handling state affairs as normal after reports claime… https://t.co/7AKJr3dLzH 3 minutes ago
21 Samich RT @realDailyWire: BREAKING: North Korean Dictator Kim Jong Un In ‘Grave Danger’ After Surgery, Report Says https://t.co/vdXADtdbJc https:/… 4 minutes ago