Is North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un Ailing?

Newsy Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Is North Korean Dictator Kim Jong-Un Ailing?Watch VideoCould Kim Jong-un be ailing?

A South Korean-based website is reporting that the North Korean leader recently had heart surgery and is recovering in a villa outside of Pyongyang. The U.S. is watching closely.

"Well, we are monitoring these reports very closely. And as you know, North Korea is a very closed...
Credit: HuffPost UK STUDIO - Published
News video: North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un ‘Gravely Ill’ After Surgery

North Korean Leader Kim Jong-Un ‘Gravely Ill’ After Surgery 00:52

 Reports state that the leader has had heart surgery and is “gravely ill” following the procedure. Kim has been the dictator of North Korea and of its nuclear arsenal since his father, Kim Jong-il passed away in 2011.

