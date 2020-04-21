Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > World News > Canadian police say 22 victims after rampage in Nova Scotia

Canadian police say 22 victims after rampage in Nova Scotia

Japan Today Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Canadian police said Tuesday they believe there are at least 22 victims after a gunman wearing a police uniform shot people in their homes and set fires in…
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: HuffPost Canada - Published
News video: Remembering The Nova Scotia Shooting Victims

Remembering The Nova Scotia Shooting Victims 02:01

 Details are emerging about the first 19 victims of a deadly shooting rampage in Nova Scotia.

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.