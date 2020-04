Dead or Alive, A Few Good Women, Back to the Wild Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 1 week ago )

Scott Pelley reports on how errors to the SSA's Death Master File can result in fraudulent payments and identity headaches; David Martin reports on the Marines' search for women to serve in combat; and, Lesley Stahl reports on a family of zoo gorillas who are released to the wild. 👓 View full article

