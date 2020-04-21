Global  

Covid-19 coronavirus: Senate approves $838 billion aid deal

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: Senate approves $838 billion aid dealA nearly US$500 billion ($838b) coronavirus aid package flew through the United States Senate today after Congress and the White House reached a deal to replenish a small business rescue fund and provided new money for hospitals and...
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published
News video: U.S. Senate passes nearly $500 bln coronavirus bill aiding small businesses

U.S. Senate passes nearly $500 bln coronavirus bill aiding small businesses 01:03

 The U.S. Senate on Tuesday unanimously passed legislation providing nearly $500 billion in additional federal aid to help small businesses hurt by the coronavirus pandemic.

oxocubed

K O RT @jennfranconews: #BREAKING: The Senate approves $484 billion interim coronavirus bill, sending it to the House for a vote on Thursday.… 4 minutes ago

may_vicci

Vicci May RT @ChloeSalsameda: #BREAKING: The Senate approves a $484 billion coronavirus relief package to provide funding for small businesses, hospi… 6 minutes ago

newscourier

The News Courier WASHINGTON (AP) — A $483 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the… https://t.co/I5HU0nzWXv 21 minutes ago

CJsportseditor

Steve Cornelius WASHINGTON (AP) — A $483 billion coronavirus aid package flew through the Senate on Tuesday after Congress and the… https://t.co/JxZZpIGxwD 43 minutes ago

ghhshirley

Shirley C Thank you, Democrats, for the many improvements you made to this bill, particularly in getting $ for states to expa… https://t.co/zOstNXhFOc 43 minutes ago

Joe_MacLean

Joseph MacLean RT @wxyzdetroit: #Breaking: Senate approves $500 billion COVID-19 relief bill after bipartisan deal https://t.co/nTwkv0AU96 47 minutes ago

