Maryland Receives 500,000 Coronavirus Test Kits From South Korea Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

Watch VideoMaryland has received 500,000 coronavirus test kits from South Korea. Gov. Larry Hogan said it's all thanks to his wife, Yumi, who was born there.



During a news conference on Monday, Hogan said Yumi — who became a U.S. citizen in 1994 — helped negotiate "Operation Enduring Friendship."



“My wife Yumi, she... 👓 View full article

0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published 3 days ago Maryland Acquires 500K COVID-19 Tests From South Korean Lab 02:16 Maryland received half a million test kits from South Korea, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday, saying his wife First Lady Yumi Hogan helped to close a deal with a laboratory there. You Might Like

Tweets about this