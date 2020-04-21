Global  

Maryland Receives 500,000 Coronavirus Test Kits From South Korea

Newsy Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Watch VideoMaryland has received 500,000 coronavirus test kits from South Korea. Gov. Larry Hogan said it's all thanks to his wife, Yumi, who was born there.

During a news conference on Monday, Hogan said Yumi — who became a U.S. citizen in 1994 — helped negotiate "Operation Enduring Friendship."

"My wife Yumi, she...
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published
News video: Maryland Acquires 500K COVID-19 Tests From South Korean Lab

Maryland Acquires 500K COVID-19 Tests From South Korean Lab 02:16

 Maryland received half a million test kits from South Korea, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday, saying his wife First Lady Yumi Hogan helped to close a deal with a laboratory there.

