Covid-19 coronavirus: US okays first test that allows self-swab at home

New Zealand Herald Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Covid-19 coronavirus: US okays first test that allows self-swab at homeUnited States health regulators today approved the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new method that could help expand testing options in most states.The test from LabCorp will initially...
Credit: Wochit - Published
News video: Coronavirus Antibody Test Could Be Ready Sooner Than Vaccine

Coronavirus Antibody Test Could Be Ready Sooner Than Vaccine 00:35

 Business Insider reports that a coronavirus vaccine my not be ready until the end of 2021, according to Roche, the world's second-largest pharmaceutical company. He explained "According to the most likely scenario, we will not have a vaccination before the end of next year." Instead, Severin...

