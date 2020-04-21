Covid-19 coronavirus: US okays first test that allows self-swab at home Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ( 3 days ago )

United States health regulators today approved the first coronavirus test that allows people to collect their own sample at home, a new method that could help expand testing options in most states.The test from LabCorp will initially...

