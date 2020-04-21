Trudeau calls for ban on 'assault-style weapons' as shooting death toll rises to 22

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to push through stricter gun legislation as the death toll from the country’s deadliest mass shooting rose to 22.

