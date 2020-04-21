Global  

Trudeau calls for ban on 'assault-style weapons' as shooting death toll rises to 22

FOXNews.com Tuesday, 21 April 2020 ()
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau promised to push through stricter gun legislation as the death toll from the country’s deadliest mass shooting rose to 22. 
 The death toll from the worst mass shooting in Canadian history has risen to at least 18, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday, including a police officer and the gunman.

